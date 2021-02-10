Modly sounds off on his time as SECNAV and the Theodore Roosevelt drama that cost him the job

Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who resigned last spring after a recording leaked of him trash talking the fired commanding officer of the COVID-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in an address to the crew, defended his decisions this week while acknowledging the personal mistakes he made along the way.

Writing in the U.S. Naval Institute’s “Proceedings” magazine, Modly said his decision to fire Capt. Brett Crozier over the skipper’s handling of the onboard coronavirus outbreak was his judgement call as the Navy’s “senior boss.”

“I know he believed he was making the best decisions he could at the time,” Modly wrote. “In my view, he made a big mistake.”

He also decried the outside voices who questioned his decisions.

“It was my call,” Modly wrote. “Not the media’s, not Congress’s. Not the retired generals or admirals who seem very comfortable enhancing their personal brands by second guessing people in public office—a role they resented when they were on active duty and grappling with life-and-death decisions.”

Navy Secretary officially resigns, capping bizarre 24-hour Theodore Roosevelt fiasco Modly’s resignation offer comes less than a day after numerous Democratic members of Congress called for his firing over his handling of the dismissal of the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

While Modly wrote that he still believes he made the right calls in firing Crozier, going to Guam and addressing the crew with “a tough message” days after Crozier was relieved, Modly also wrote that he was right to resign when a recording of the fiery crew address was leaked.

A letter Crozier sent to higher ups pleading for more and faster help for his beleaguered crew was leaked to the media, and Modly told TR’s crew during a profanity-laced April 13 onboard address that Crozier was “too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer” if he thought the letter wouldn’t leak.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

“The alternative is that he did this on purpose,” Modly added at the time.

“As I learned, the consequences of trying to make the best decision, given the information available at the time of the decision, are not predictable, he wrote this month. “They weren’t predictable for either the commanding officer of the Theodore Roosevelt or me last spring.”

Go here to read Modly’s full piece.