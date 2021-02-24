Navy identifies chief of who died of COVID

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday identified a sailor who died of COVID complications on Monday as Chief Hull Technician Justin Huf, 39.

Assigned to the Virginia-based Assault Craft Unit 4, Huf tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk the following day, the Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 2 said in a statement.

“Huf was in the (intensive care unit) at the time of his death,” the unit said. “Sailors who were in contact with Huf have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions.”

ACU 4 crew members are being supported by chaplains, embedded mental health specialists and counselors, according to ESG 2.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and shipmates of Chief Petty Officer Huf during this extremely difficult time,” the unit said.

Huf is at least the fourth sailor to die this month after contracting the novel coronavirus, and is at least the seventh to die since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, according to a Navy tally of cases.

Another Virginia-based sailor, Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo, 42, of the amphibious assault ship Wasp, died of COVID-related complications Feb. 12.

Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, of the blue crew of the ballistic missile submarine Tennessee died of COVID complications on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 2, Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 50, assigned to Recruit Training Command, died from COVID complications as well.