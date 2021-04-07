One of two sailors shot Tuesday released from hospital

One of two sailors shot Tuesday morning in Maryland by another sailor who was later killed by police has been released from the hospital.

Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, was shot by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Fantahun G. Woldesenbet at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in Frederick, Maryland, Frederick police said in a statement Wednesday.

Nutt was released from “an area trauma center” Tuesday night, according to police.

A second victim shot by Woldesenbet, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal, 36, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

After the shooting, Woldesenbet, 38, drove to nearby Fort Detrick and breached the base after gate officials told him to stop for a search following a Frederick police alert put out for his vehicle.

Woldesenbet made it about half a mile onto base before brandishing a rifle and being fatally shot by base police, officials said Tuesday.

All three sailors were assigned to the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Detrick, according to Cmdr. Denver Applehans, a Navy spokesperson.

The shooting took place at Frederick’s Riverside Tech Park, in a facility that stores medical supplies for the research directorate unit, Applehans said.

It is not staffed on a regular basis and is a contractor-leased facility used for storing extra supplies, Applehans said.

Portugal was found inside the warehouse, while Nutt fled to a neighboring business following the shooting, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police have not released further information.