US Coast Guard Academy command master chief resigns

The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy resigned Tuesday, officials confirmed.

But precisely why Command Master Chief Brett L. VerHulst stepped down remains unclear.

A spokesman for the academy, Cmdr. David Milne, declined to answer further questions from Navy Times Tuesday regarding VerHulst’s resignation.

“We don’t comment on any personnel actions or internal investigation,” Milne said.

VerHulst gave no reason for his resignation, according to Milne, and remains a master chief in the Coast Guard, though he is being reassigned to the nearby Coast Guard Research and Development Center in New London, Connecticut.

VerHulst could not immediately be reached for comment.

An internal academy email sent early Tuesday afternoon on behalf of Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly states that VerHulst’s resignation is effective immediately and that Master Chief Anthony Schell will serve as interim CMC until the arrival of Master Chief Maria D’Angelo this summer.

VerHulst assumed the duties of command master chief at the academy in August 2017, according to his online bio, a job that involved advising the superintendent on issues pertaining to the academy’s workforce.

Before that, VerHulst served as CMC for the 17th Coast Guard District out of Juneau, Alaska, and served on several afloat assignments earlier in his career.