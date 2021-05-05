Naval Station Newport to make $39M in stormwater repairs

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Navy has agreed to make more than $39 million in repairs at Naval Station Newport that will ensure the facility is in compliance with laws regulating the discharge of stormwater into Narragansett Bay, authorities said.

“The projects under this agreement with the U.S. Navy will help reduce discharges of soil to Coddington Cove,” Environmental Protection Agency Acting Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Larry Starfield said in a statement, The Newport Daily News reported Tuesday. “Rhode Island communities will benefit through improved water quality in Narragansett Bay.”

The Navy will complete stormwater discharge infrastructure improvements by 2030 at the former Derecktor Shipyard, settling EPA allegations that the facility was in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The case stems from an inspection of the facility in August 2016 to evaluate the condition of the stormwater conveyance system that was contributing to erosion and discharge of soils into the bay.

The Navy is collecting soil and sediment samples to assess the potential risks to human health and the environment.