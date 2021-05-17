Forklift damages ‘high-valued’ electronic warfare gear

A forklift accidentally struck a crate and damaged “high-valued electronic warfare equipment” at a U.S. Navy base in Indiana late last month, resulting in a Class A mishap, according to officials and the Naval Safety Center.

The incident took place April 27 at a warehouse on Naval Support Activity Crane, about 35 miles southwest of Boomington, officials said.

A contractor was offloading a delivery truck containing electronic warfare equipment when the mishap occurred.

Class A mishaps are the most serious of Navy mishap classifications, and involve more than $2.5 million in damages, serious injury or loss of life.

Navy spokesman Brett Day declined to say what kind of electronic warfare equipment was damaged in the mishap, citing an ongoing investigation.

In response to Navy Times questions about what specific gear was damaged, Day provided a general definition of electronic warfare gear.

“The Electronic Warfare equipment is technology that provides distinct Electronic Warfare and integrated sensing technology to control the electromagnetic spectrum,” Day wrote in an email.

The damaged gear belonged to the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Crane division, a naval lab that falls under Naval Sea Systems Command and focuses on expeditionary warfare, electronic warfare and other missions.