Navy training jets collide over Texas

Two U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft collided in mid-air over Texas Monday morning, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.

The incident occurred over Ricardo at about 11 a.m., according to a message posted to the Chief of Naval Air Training’s social media accounts.

Two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft from Training Squadron 22 collided in mid-air in Ricardo, Texas, at approximately... Posted by Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) on Monday, May 17, 2021

One Goshawk was able to land safely at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, while the other aircraft’s instructor and student ejected about nine miles south of the base, according to the post.

The instructor pilot was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg in Kingsville for what the post described as minor injuries, according to officials.

The Navy asked the public to “not attempt to move or touch any aircraft debris,” and to call 361-516-6303 to report the location of debris.

Both jets belonged to Training Squadron 22, which is based at NAS Kingsville.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

The unit’s site bills it as “the premier U.S. Navy and Marine Corps strike training squadron,” a place where Navy and Marine Corps aviators learn to fly several different aircraft.

Monday’s mishap follows the crash of another Goshawk in March.

In that incident, the student and instructor were able to safely eject and sustained minor injuries, the Navy said at the time.