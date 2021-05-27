COVID-19 delays petty officer advancement results — again

Sailors are going to have to wait a little bit longer to receive the E-4 to E-6 advancement results.

While the advancement results are typically available on Memorial Day, that’s not going to happen for the second year in a row — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay impacts roughly 90,000 active duty and Reserve sailors who are eligible to be promoted to E-4, E-5 and E-6.

Reservists may access the results on the Navy Enlisted Advancement System (NEAS) website on June 25, while active duty sailors will be able to access them on July 9, according to the Navy.

There are several reasons for the delays, according to the Navy.

“Typically you have a single exam administration date, but now that is a two-week window of testing for each paygrade [due to COVID-19],” Updike said. “Exam answer sheet returns are mostly delayed until the end of the [30-day] administration windows.”

Likewise, commands may administer substitute exams for those who were unable to take the exam on the original date.

“The exam scoring process requires we get back all substitute answer sheets as well,” Updike said. “Substitute exams administered aboard fleet units in the Indian Ocean take much longer to receive than answer sheets express-mailed from San Diego or Norfolk.”

The next step is for the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center to craft an advancement plan, which delineates how many sailors from each rating have passed the exam. That is then pushed to enlisted community managers to determine quotas.

“The primary goal of NEAS is that no Sailor is disadvantaged in the advancement processes, Updike said. “Another delay in our cycle results due to COVID is only acceptable when we know that every Sailor was given a fair opportunity to compete for advancement.”

The chief of naval personnel determines the advancement result schedule.