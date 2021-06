Biden returns $26M in border wall money to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — President Joe Biden is sending $26 million in federal funds back to a U.S. Navy shipyard in Virginia. The money had been diverted by President Donald Trump to pay for a wall along the Mexico border.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the shipyard money is a sliver of the $3.6 billion that Trump had moved from the Department of Defense to pay for the wall. The Biden administration is now sending billions of dollars back to a series of military projects.

Biden to return $2 billion diverted from Pentagon projects for border wall The administration said it would return $2 billion taken from the Pentagon and use it for the construction projects for which the money was originally intended.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings. They include a lack of sprinklers, poor placement of fire alarms and no mass notification system.

“The prior administration’s failure to repair this building has left military personnel working in a high risk environment and undermined Navy operations at the facility,” the White House said in a statement.

The facility builds and repairs U.S. Navy ships. Its life raft inspection and repair operation is the only such facility on the East Coast.