Midshipman’s mom fatally shot outside Annapolis hotel, police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The mother of a Naval Academy midshipman was fatally shot early Tuesday while sitting on a patio outside an Annapolis hotel, police said.

The Capital Gazette reports that police said the shots were likely fired on a nearby street and the woman outside the Graduate Hotel was not the intended target.

Annapolis Police spokesperson Patti Norris confirmed the woman was a midshipman’s mother. Her identity was withheld to notify extended family.

Naval Academy sets penalties for midshipmen who violate COVID-19 rules For the first violation, mids face demerits, the loss of a weekend of liberty when it is restored and an additional seven days of restrictions when they are eased.

It was not immediately known if the woman was a hotel guest. The hotel manager declined to comment.

Midshipmen haven’t completely returned from summer leave. Some are at the academy for military duties, including helping with the two-day Induction Day, which started Tuesday. The fatal shooting is the city’s third homicide this year.