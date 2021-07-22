Sub base dials back reopening amid rising state infections

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols amid rising infection rates in the state.

Submarine Base New London raised what is known as its Force Health Protection Condition on Wednesday from Alpha back to the stricter Bravo for the first time since June 10.

That means gathering sizes in the gymnasium and for events on the base may be limited. The base’s racquetball courts have been closed and its swimming pool will be open by appointment only.

Mask requirements remain in effect at the base clinic, child development and youth centers and for people on base who aren’t fully vaccinated.

“All of us — immunized or not — must remember that the pandemic continues, and our Navy and SUBASE bottom line must always be: ensuring we do not raise any undue risk to our Sailors, our families, and our critical mission,” Capt. Todd Moore, the base’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

Officials said the shift results from review of rising COVID-19 virus conditions. Infection rates and hospitalizations in the past six weeks have indicated the virus has been adapting and its reach growing, base officials said.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Connecticut has risen over the past two weeks from 55.86 new cases per day on July 6 to 163.43 new cases per day on July 20.

“The base increase to HPCON Bravo should serve as reminder to all that the pandemic remains significant, and even deadly, for those who are not vaccinated,” officials said in their release.