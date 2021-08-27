The family of the Navy corpsman who died in Thursday’s suicide bombing and ISIS-K attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, identified him as their son, 22-year-old Maxton “Max” Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

U.S. military officials say that 13 troops were killed in that attack, with at least another 18 wounded. Among the dead are 11 Marines, a soldier and Soviak, according to Defense Department. The attack also claimed the lives of an estimated 170 civilians.

“On behalf of the entire Soviak family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers on the loss of our son, Max,” wrote his family in a statement to Fox 8 News in Ohio. “Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy.

“He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career,” the statement adds. “We are incredibly proud of his service to our country. As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are with this news and we will miss Max tremendously. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy.”

Max Soviak was described by school officials in Ohio as well-respected and liked by everyone who knew him. (via Facebook)

Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, where he was on the honor roll and played football, according to the Sandusky Register.

Edison Local Schools released a statement Friday on Soviak’s passing, cleveland.com reported.

“Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career,” the statement read. “He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him. Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers.”

A woman identified as his sister, Marilyn Soviak, also posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram.

President Joe Biden said in the wake of the attack that he he was “outraged and heartbroken” over the deaths of 13 U.S. service members at the Kabul airport on Thursday, and promised retribution for those involved in the bombing.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share:

More In Your Navy