A Navy TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopter crashed on Aug. 19 in Florida, injuring the instructor pilot and student aviator, Navy officials confirmed this week.

The instructor and the student were both transported to a local hospital in serious condition following the crash, but Chief of Naval Air Training spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Tucker said in an email this week that they “are currently stable and still receiving care.”

“Their injuries are non-life threatening,” she said.

The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. at Naval Outlying Field Santa Rosa in Milton, Florida, Tucker said.

The incident remains under investigation and the helo’s parent command, Training Air Wing 5, held a safety stand down the following day before resuming flight operations on Aug. 23, Tucker said.

Stationed at nearby Naval Air Station Whiting Field, the wing trains fixed-wing and helicopter aviators for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and allied nations.

