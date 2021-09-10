An explosion at a Navy explosive ordnance disposal school range aboard a Florida Air Force base Friday morning has injured at least one person.

A post to the Eglin Air Force Base Facebook page notes that the explosion occurred at 9:45 a.m. “at the Navy School Explosive Ordnance Disposal C-52 North range.”

At least one person was airlifted to a medical facility, and local emergency crews responded to the incident, according to the base.

The airlifted individual was in stable condition as of about 1:30 p.m. local time, according to base spokeswoman Jasmine Porterfield.

The C-52 North range is one of four demolition training areas at the school.

Navy officials said they were still gathering details on the mishap as of about 1 p.m. local time and did not immediately provide further information.

The Navy EOD school is staffed by members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, and provides “high-risk specialized, basic and advanced EOD training to U.S. and partner nation military and selected U.S. government personnel,” according to the command’s site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

