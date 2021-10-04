Several Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters were damaged last month after firefighting foam accidentally discharged in a hangar aboard Naval Station Mayport, Florida, officials confirmed Monday.

The incident occurred on Sept. 20 in Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40′s hangar, damaging four of the aircraft, according to Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers and the Naval Safety Center.

For reasons that remain under investigation, the hangar’s aqueous aqueous fire fighting foam system went off in the hanger that day, dousing the helos.

No one was injured in the incident.

Myers declined to comment on the extent of the damage to the birds, citing operational security, but said in an email that there had been “no mission impact” to the squadron.

RELATED

The Naval Safety Center has labeled the accidental foam discharge a “Class A” mishap, which entails damages costing more than $2.5 million.

HSM-40 is a fleet replacement squadron that trains maintainers, aircrews and pilots on the Seahawk.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.