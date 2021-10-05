A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet jet crashed in California Monday afternoon, with the pilot sustaining minor injuries that didn’t require a hospital stay, officials said Tuesday.

The mishap took place in Death Valley National Park at about 3 p.m. local time.

The pilot was treated for minor injuries at a Las Vegas hospital and released later that night, according to a Naval Air Forces statement.

The jet was assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 out of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. It crashed in a remote area of the park and no civilians were harmed, according to the Navy, which is coordinating with the National Park Service to clean up the site.

Search and rescue teams from China Lake, the Army’s Fort Irwin and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma all responded to the scene.

The command did not provide further details on the incident Tuesday and said that an investigation is underway.

