Seventeen MyNavy HR systems, including MyNavy Assignment, will be down Oct. 9-11 as they are moved back to their original hosting location at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic in New Orleans. The systems were temporarily moved to remote disaster recovery sites in August in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Doing so allowed sailors to access those sites, but it’s not a sustainable solution, according to David Menzen, director of enterprise support, who works with the chief of naval personnel on the MyNavy HR enterprise.

As a result, the systems have been syncing for two weeks in preparation for the move. Sailors can expect them to be down starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 9, Menzen said.

“The systems have been back online for a number of weeks … and so, next weekend, what we’re going to do is a deliberate recovery of the systems from Kansas City and Charleston back to New Orleans,” Menzen told Navy Times.

“Our hope is to have all systems back up online within two to three days, max,” Menzen said.

A total of 17 My NavyHR systems were moved in response to Hurricane Ida, including the systems for the MyNavy Assignment, which sailors and command career counselors use to view and apply for available jobs. Hurricane Ida took the site down Aug. 29 after the Category 4 storm hit New Orleans and took out power across the city.

Restoring that system is the top priority during this restoration process, according to Menzen.

Other sites affected by Hurricane Ida that were moved to remote disaster recovery sites include the Medical Readiness Reporting System, the Navy Enlisted Advancement System, and the Total Force Manpower Management System.

Following the hurricane, unclassified systems were moved to Kansas City and classified systems were moved to Charleston, South Carolina. Despite some hiccups, the systems came back online and were available to sailors. This switch was done to prevent the systems from being down for weeks on end, but they are functioning at a level only to keep up with minimal operations, Menzen said.

In comparison, the site in New Orleans is staffed by a full workforce, and outfitted with development and testing environments, according to Menzen.

This shouldn’t be an ongoing issue in the future, though. Once the systems undergo a “transformation” and are moved to cloud services, the need for remote disaster recovery sites will be eliminated, Menzen said.

Sailors have been informed of the outage via social media, and Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr. is also notifying senior leaders the outage is occurring, Menzen said.

Capt. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for the chief of naval personnel, also told Navy Times a banner is present on the MyNavy Portal indicating when the systems will be down.

“We’ve got graphics videos, emails, banners on MyNavy Portal, so it’s being advertised far and wide,” Hecht said.