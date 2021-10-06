Aviation Electrician’s Mate (Mechanical) 1st Class Cory Weber died Oct. 3 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas due to complications stemming from COVID-19, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Weber, 51, was assigned to the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Command in Fallon, Nevada. He had been isolated since Sept. 13 and first tested positive for the virus on Sept. 17. He had been hospitalized since Sept. 20.

“We mourn alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Petty Officer Weber during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected,” said a statement from Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs. “NAWDC Sailors, Marines and civilians are supported by chaplains, mental health specialists, and counselors.”

Nearly 90 percent of active-duty sailors are fully vaccinated, and no Navy deaths have been among vaccinated individuals, according to the Navy’s most recent COVID-19 update on Sept. 29.

All active-duty sailors must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, while ready reserve sailors have until Dec. 28 to become fully vaccinated.

More than 60 service members have died as a result of complications from COVID-19, according to Pentagon data.