The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan wrapped up a five-month deployment and returned to its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, Oct. 16.

During the deployment, the Reagan operated in U.S. 5th Fleet to support the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan — marking the first time the Reagan had operated in those waters since 2012.

Embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 provided airpower for U.S. and coalition forces during the withdrawal process. Personnel assigned to the Reagan Carrier Strike Group worked alongside Task Force 58 to help secure the evacuation of more than 7,000 U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

“This year’s deployment was historic and unprecedented for the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the Reagan, in a Navy news release.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carriers Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Ronald Reagan transit the Philippine Sea Oct. 3. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 sailors from six nations. (MC2 Michael B. Jarmiolowski/Navy)

“Our crew’s unrelenting dedication, seamless teamwork, and unmatched ability to overcome challenges enabled Ronald Reagan’s ability to provide support for Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Allies Refuge during the final days of the war in Afghanistan,” Goldhammer said. “I am extremely proud of the crew’s resilience and success throughout this year. The brave men and women of ‘Warship 76′ answered the call whenever and wherever they were needed; demonstrating the extreme versatility and unmatched capability of our forward-deployed naval forces.”

In addition to supporting the Afghanistan withdrawal during this most recent deployment, the Reagan also operated in the South China Sea on multiple occasions. The carrier strike group also teamed up with Carl Vinson’s carrier strike group to conduct multiple carrier operations with the United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group and ships with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Philippine Sea.

The Reagan’s strike group also carried out anti-submarine warfighting exercises in July designed to enhance “safety and familiarization between surface ships and submarines,” where the strike group was tasked with hunting simulated enemy submarines and performing long-range maritime strikes.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Kemani Morson directs aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea Sept. 29. (MC3 Gray Gibson/Navy)

The guided-missile cruiser Shiloh, guided-missile destroyer Halsey, along with the embarked staffs of Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron 15, are also a part of the Reagan’s strike group.

The carrier started its deployment in May, and was sent to the 5th Fleet in June to relieve aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower at the end of its double-pump deployment. The Reagan had only returned to Yokosuka in November 2020, following a six-month deployment.

The Navy said the carrier will remain in sustainment and is poised to redeploy in the event of crisis or other regional contingency.

Sailors set up a barricade on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan during a damage control drill in the Gulf of Aden July 13. The Reagan deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Command region during the Afghanistan withdrawal. (MCSN Gray Gibson/Navy)