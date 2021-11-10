The Navy League of the United States has tapped retired Navy Adm. James “Jamie” Foggo as the inaugural dean of its new Center for Maritime Strategy think tank, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

The center will undergo policy research and advocacy efforts on issues that affect the United States’ position as a maritime nation, according to the group, which already advocates on behalf of the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S.-flagged Merchant Marine.

“Policy development and advocacy are the main reasons for the Navy League’s existence, and we are stepping up our activity in these areas to meet the requirements of 21st century maritime power,” the league’s National President, David Reilly, said in a statement.

Foggo most recently commanded U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa before handing over the reins in July 2020 and retiring.

He was tapped by a steering committee led by the retired former chief of naval operations and fellow submariner Adm. John Richardson.

In a statement, Richardson said the center “will be the go-to place for maritime strategic thought, policy recommendations and informed advocacy.”

