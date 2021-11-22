HONOLULU — The Navy is investigating another spill near an underground fuel storage facility in Hawaii.

About 14,000 gallons of fuel and water spilled from a drain line near the troubled Red Hill facility that serves Pearl Harbor over the weekend, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said there were no signs the fuel had escaped into the environment and drinking water was safe.

The Navy said it initially believed the leak was only water, but fuel was later detected. Officials said the leak had slowed as of Sunday night and the mixture of water and fuel was being captured and put in a nearby storage tank.

Officials said the leak was downhill from the Red Hill fuel facility and not directly connected to the main tanks.

The facility has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years after a series of leaks.

Earlier this month, the four members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation asked the Department of Defense’s inspector general to investigate the Navy’s handling of the facility.

Red Hill holds 20 underground fuel storage tanks, which sit above an aquifer that supplies drinking water to Oahu. A 2014 leak from one of the World War II-era tanks caused concern the facility could be contaminating drinking water.