A Virginia-based Navy SEAL died Tuesday following injuries he sustained Saturday during training, according to Naval Special Warfare Command.

The SEAL was assigned to SEAL Team 8 out of Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, but officials have not released his name, pending next-of-kin notification.

The training injury occurred in Virginia Beach, and he was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, where he died, according to the command.

“Naval Special Warfare is committed to supporting the service member’s family and our Sailors who lost a teammate during this difficult time,” the command said in a statement.

Few other details on the training mishap were available Tuesday.

The accident is under investigation, and the command said that “findings will be made available at the appropriate time.”

SEAL Team 8 has eight operational platoons and a headquarters element. It’s geographic area of concentration is the Caribbean, Africa and the Mediterranean, and the team deploys platoons with carrier battle groups and amphibious ships in support of U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th fleets.

