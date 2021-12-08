Adm. Daryl Caudle took over as commanding officer of U.S. Fleet Forces in Norfolk, Virginia, Tuesday, relieving Adm. Christopher Grady.

The change of command was held aboard the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, and included speakers such as Adm. Charles Richard, the commanding officer of U.S. Strategic Command, and Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commanding officer of U.S. Northern Command.

“Adm. Grady’s leadership and innovation have brought to bear the full capability of the U.S. Navy in support of deterring our adversaries and assuring our allies and partners like never before,” Richard said, according to a Navy news release. “His visionary strategic approach is exactly what we need as we posture the joint force to meet today’s global challenges. I have full confidence that Adm. Caudle will pick up the ball and move it down the field.”

Grady and Caudle have previously worked together, and Grady expressed confidence in Caudle’s ability to lead the command.

“I have had the privilege of working with Daryl now for the past 12 years, and I can say without hesitation … there is no better qualified officer to lead USFFC into the future than him,” Grady said.

Caudle praised Grady for implementing a series of key changes that have paved the way for the command to deter threats.

“Admiral Grady’s warfighting vision at Fleet Forces transformed our approach to fleet readiness, operationalized our team to support two combatant commanders, and protected our homeland in the maritime domain,” Caudle said. “I’m truly honored to continue to build on the successes of the Fleet Forces team, continuing to ensure our fleet is ready to bring lethality and integrated deterrence anytime, anywhere across the globe.”

Caudle previously served as the commanding officer of U.S. Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet and as the chief of staff to the commander of U.S. Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Grady’s stint as commanding officer of U.S. Fleet Forces started in May 2018. President Joe Biden has nominated him to serve as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing now-retired Air Force Gen. John Hyten, and Grady appeared at his confirmation hearing Wednesday.