Are you a sailor or officer who has had issues with your Navy pay, ID card or benefits this year?

If so, we’d like to hear from you.

Email geoffz@militarytimes.com or dcorrell@militarytimes.com to share your story. No names will be used without your express written consent and we are glad to answer any questions you have for us.

So why are we reaching out to you now?

In short, the Navy has been transitioning its legacy pay and personnel systems to a more modern setup this year. In some cases, it’s thrown a wrench into the works when changes are made to sailors’ pay, ID cards or Tricare benefits.

The problem arose when the Navy consolidated its enlisted and officer personnel systems into a streamlined Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System.

Navy officials say they are fixing individual problems in relatively short order when they become aware of them, but we are aware of conflicting reports from sailors in the fleet.

And while officials have said that root problems were on the cusp of being solved for months now, a bright-red banner message on MyNavyHR.navy.mil states that the issues remain ongoing.

Has the issue laid out in bright red at the top of MyNavyHR.navy.mil messed up your pay or benefits? Let us know.

