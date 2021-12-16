A lockdown is in place at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, amid a possible active shooter situation, according to the service.
The NSA Naples Facebook page said at 6:25 p.m. local time Thursday there was a possible active shooter on site, and instructed all personnel to shelter in place. An update at 6:55 p.m. local time said that the potential active shooter situation is ongoing, and directed all personnel to continue to remain in lockdown and shelter in place.
At 7:19 p.m. local time, the NSA Naples Facebook page said to be on the lookout for a young man between the ages of 16 and 20 with an airsoft rifle.
No additional details were available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.
