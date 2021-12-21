The leader of an Ohio Navy Reserve unit was relieved of command Monday.

Cmdr. Jennifer Reid was fired as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Toledo “due to a loss of confidence in Reid’s ability to perform her duties,” according to a Navy Reserve Force statement.

The command provided not further details regarding reasons for the firing.

Reid is being reassigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command Great Lakes. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cmdr. Lee Ann Singleton has been named the interim leader of the Toledo reserve center until a permanent replacement is identified.

Formerly known as Navy Operational Support Centers, Navy Reserve centers provide support for reservists while ensuring they are ready to deploy at short notice.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.