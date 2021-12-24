The littoral combat ship Milwaukee is sitting tight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Friday due to a portion of the crew testing positive for COVID-19.

“The crew is 100 percent immunized and all COVID-19 positive Sailors are isolated onboard and away from crew members,” U.S. 4th Fleet said in a statement. “A portion of those infected have exhibited mild symptoms. The vaccine continues to demonstrate effectiveness against serious illness.”

The statement did not specify the number of infected sailors, and the precise variant has not been determined, but the ship is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for contact tracing and testing while following “an aggressive mitigation strategy.”

Milwaukee deployed to 4th Fleet waters on Dec. 15 and is at Gitmo for a scheduled port visit.

It remains unclear when the ship will return to sea.

