Sailors should be prepared for a number of personnel policy changes in 2022, including a new way of managing enlisted careers, electronic performance evaluations, a maternity uniform pilot program and the required use of a government travel cards.

The Navy is offering new incentives for sailors to remain at sea longer under a new enlisted career management policy coming to the sea service in March 2022. The Detailing Marketplace Assignment Policy, known as DMAP, will replace Sea Shore Flow, which stipulated that sea tours were a maximum of five years and offered sailors the option to extend.

Under DMAP, sailors in sea-intensive ratings at E-4 and below who wrap up a four-year apprentice sea tour are eligible for several benefits if they sign on to another three-year journeyman sea tour as an E-5.

The monetary incentives range from $200 a month to $800 a month as part of Detailing Marketplace incentive pay — averaging out to approximately $500 each month.

The first phase of DMAP will be available to the following ratings: aviation boatswain’s mate (fuel); aviation boatswain’s mate (aircraft handling); gas turbine system technicians (mechanical), and culinary specialist.

Additionally, the Navy is shifting over to electronic performance evaluations as it unveils eNavFit, a web-enabled performance evaluation system.

“The system will improve report accuracy, timeliness and administrative quality, freeing leaders to focus more on improving Sailor outcomes,” according to Capt. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for the chief of naval personnel.

In December, the Navy announced it is launching a pilot program for expecting sailors to provide them with maternity uniforms at no cost. The program will kick off in January, when enlisted sailors and officers in the active component and Navy Reserve can receive “a full array of authorized Navy maternity uniforms.” Those uniforms will be returned when they are no longer needed.

“Issued maternity uniforms may be worn throughout the period of required wear up to 12 months after receipt,” a naval administrative message said. “Participant selection will occur on a first-come, first-served basis. Uniforms will be provided to participants fully hemmed and with all required sewn-on accoutrements attached.”

The pilot program is set to include 400 volunteers, but that number could grow in the future.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Navy is requiring sailors in paygrades E-9 and O-6 and above to use a government travel card for PCS travel and submission of travel claim vouchers. The policy will apply to all paygrades starting July 1, 2022.