The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson is expected to wrap up its current deployment — the first including the F-35C Lightning II fighter jet and the CMV-22 Osprey — in spring 2022.

The Vinson and its carrier strike group departed San Diego in August 2021. Based on the Navy’s Optimized Fleet Response Plan, strike groups typically deploy for seven or eight months.

Due to security reasons, the Vinson did not disclose a more specific timeline regarding when its deployment would conclude.

“In order to protect the safety of our sailors and the security of the force, we do not share details concerning the future movements of the strike group,” Lt. Cmdr. Miranda Williams, a spokesperson for the Vinson, said in an email to Navy Times. “When we have news and updates to share, we will announce them publicly.”

The carrier underwent a 17-month docking planned incremental availability in 2019 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington to update the ship for the F-35C before returning to San Diego in 2020.

Those deployed with the Vinson as part of its carrier strike group include the guided-missile cruiser Lake Champlain; guided-missile destroyer Stockdale; and nine squadrons of embarked Carrier Air Wing 2.