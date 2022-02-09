Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, Washington, went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon “after an individual approached the main gate with a possible explosive device found during a vehicle inspection,” base officials said in a release.

The vehicle’s driver was taken into custody and is being questioned by Navy security forces, base officials said in a release at about 4 p.m. local time.

“Security forces immediately secured the gate and established a cordon around the area,” the release states. “All personnel are directed to avoid the area.”

Military working dogs are conducting a sweep of the vehicle and surrounding area, and elements of an explosive ordnance disposal unit are also responding to the scene, officials said.

The base is about 30 minutes north of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and serves as a “quiet-water range” for torpedo manufacturing and testing, and is also a developmental site for sea drones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

