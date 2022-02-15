Cmdr. Chris Brown, the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, was relieved Feb. 10 due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead after alcohol-related misconduct prompted his arrest last month, according to the Navy.

“The loss of confidence is a result of actions leading to a Jan. 23, 2022, arrest for driving while intoxicated and other traffic-related charges in St. Tammany, Louisiana,” the Navy said in a statement Tuesday.

“Navy Recruiting Command takes alcohol-related misconduct very seriously,” the Navy said. “NRC is dedicated to mission accomplishment and protecting the integrity of the recruiting process and trust of the American people.”

Brown, who became the commanding officer of NTAG New Orleans in April 2021, is being reassigned to Navy Reserve Center New Orleans. Until a permanent relief is found, Region Central Deputy Commodore Cmdr. Dave Pavlik is taking over responsibilities as NTAG New Orleans commanding officer.

No other details were immediately available.

The Navy has relieved at least two other commanding officers and two executive officers this month.