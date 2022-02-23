Are you an active duty Black male sailor diagnosed with pseudofolliculitis barbae, or razor bumps?

Have you received a no-shave chit or undergone laser therapy? How has this medical condition affected your Navy experience?

Contact senior report Geoff Ziezulewicz at geoffz@militarytimes.com to share your experience. Anonymity can be granted upon request.

While the Navy insists a general beard ban is in line with safety requirements, others have criticized the sea service for beard policies they believe discriminate against Black men due to a skin condition over which they have no control.

Your thoughts on the matter, positive or negative, will provide valuable insight.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.