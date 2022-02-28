An investigation remains ongoing into how the guided-missile destroyer Stockdale damaged its sonar dome on Jan. 21 while the ship was underway, Navy officials said.

No sailors were injured in the “Class A” mishap, which entails damages exceeding $2.5 million

The ship remains in port in Sasebo, Japan, “while the repair plan is being finalized,” Naval Surface Forces spokesman Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the damage,” Schwegman said.

The ship initially deployed from San Diego as part of the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson’s strike group but broke off and is currently assigned to Task Force 71 as part of its deployment to the West Pacific waters of U.S. 7th Fleet.

Sonar domes are located in the hulls of surface ships and submarines, and house electronics used for navigation, ranging and detection.

