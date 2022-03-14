The fast-attack submarine Colorado is back in Groton, Connecticut, after an almost seven-month deployment.

The submarine, part of Submarine Squadron 4, arrived at Naval Submarine Base New London on Sunday. The boat traveled more than 45,000 nautical miles during the deployment.

“There is no more joyous occasion than a deployed submarine returning home to friends and family,” Capt. John Stafford, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 4, said in a Navy news release.

“Words will fail to capture the loving embrace of families reunited or the gratitude we share with our returning shipmates for their steadfast example of service to our nation,” Stafford said. “The shared sacrifice of Sailor and family is a good reminder of the meaningfulness that comes from service.”

RELATED

The vessel was the first in which sailors could use an Xbox 360 controller to command the periscope. As a result, then-Navy Secretary Richard Spencer dubbed the submarine a “marvel of technology and innovation.”

The submarine joined the fleet in 2018, marking the fourth U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name. The first ship named Colorado was commissioned in 1858 and named after the Colorado River, while the subsequent vessels were named after the state.

A sailor attached to fast-attack submarine Colorado embraces a loved one as the submarine returned to Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut, after a nearly seven-month deployment. (MC3 Maxwell Higgins/Navy)