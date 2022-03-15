The Navy has accepted delivery of two future ships: the fast-attack submarine Montana and the amphibious transport dock ship Fort Lauderdale.

Huntington Ingalls Industries delivered the Montana March 12. Its sea trials, which concluded in February, included submerging the submarine for the first time and completing high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater.

“The delivery of this ship reflects an enormous effort across the Navy and Industry shipbuilding teams,” Capt. Todd Weeks, the Virginia class program manager, said in a Navy news release. “This is an exciting time for the program, Montana’s crew and the Navy.”

“This is the second Virginia Class submarine to deliver in less than a month, and it is in excellent condition,” Weeks said. “Continued deliveries of attack submarines are critical to the Fleet and our National Maritime Strategy.”

Construction for the submarine kicked off in 2015, and the vessel is the third Block IV configured submarine. It was christened in 2020.

The Montana is the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear the name, the first being an armored cruiser that was commissioned in 1908.

Additionally, Huntington Ingalls delivered the Fort Lauderdale to the Navy March 11 after recently concluding at-sea and pier-side trials. The ship is the 12th San Antonio-class-amphibious transport dock ship from the company.

The Fort Lauderdale will carry Marines, and is outfitted with a flight deck compatible with multiple Marine Corps helicopters and the MV-22 Osprey.

“Because of the ship’s inherent capabilities, they are able to support a variety of amphibious assault, special operations, expeditionary warfare, or disaster relief missions, operating independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups, Expeditionary Strike Groups, or Joint Task Forces,” the Navy said in a statement.

Other San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships under construction are the Richard M. McCool Jr. and the Harrisburg.