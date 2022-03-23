Two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters helped rescue a civilian aircraft in Putnam County, Florida, last week, the Navy said.
The helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 out of NAS Jacksonville, Florida, received a distress call regarding a downed civilian aircraft as they were conducting routine training operations March 14.
The Navy helicopters found the civilian aircraft and pilot in an “inaccessible marsh” area near Palatka Municipal Airport, about 40 miles south of Jacksonville, and one of the helicopters dropped a rescue basket. The civilian pilot was subsequently taken to the airport to receive emergency services, the Navy said.
“Our crew worked together flawlessly throughout the evolution,” Lt. David Frick, aircraft commander of the rescuing helicopter, said in a Navy news release. “We train year-round for all types of scenarios and that day the training paid off. We’re glad we could assist a fellow aviator in need.”
Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 falls under Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, which oversees eight MH-60R squadrons.
