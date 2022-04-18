The summer of 2017 was among the grimmest in decades for the Navy’s surface fleet, as 17 sailors died in two at-sea collisions involving the guided-missile destroyers Fitzgerald and John S. McCain.
Five years later, we want to hear from surface warfare officers and sailors who were serving back then and remain in uniform today.
How has Big Navy done when it comes to the slew of reforms enacted after those collisions? Have things gotten better or worse in terms of manning, material readiness, operations tempo and other issues?
Email geoffz@militarytimes.com to share your thoughts. Anonymity can be granted upon request.
Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.
