This story has been updated.

A Navy junior officer died Sunday while training with Marines at a base in Hawaii, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, “became unresponsive during the training” aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, according to the Navy.

Fowler was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of his death, Fowler was in the third and final phase of the eight-week Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course, according to Marine Corps spokesman 1st Lt. Phillip Parker.

The Hawaii phase of the course focuses on “swim progression and amphibious patrolling,” Parker said.

No further details were provided Wednesday regarding what happened, and Parker said several investigations into Fowler’s death are underway.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., the commanding officer of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.”

Fowler enlisted in 2012 before graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and commissioning in 2018.

He reported in January to EODMU1, a unit tasked with clearing explosive hazards on land and at sea.

Counseling is being made available to his shipmates, the Navy said.

