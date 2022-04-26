The White House has nominated Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti to become the next vice chief of naval operations.

Franchetti’s nomination was sent to the Senate Monday.

If confirmed, she would become just the second woman to serve as VCNO, the second-highest ranking officer in the Navy. Now-retired Adm. Michelle Howard held the position from 2014 to 2017. The nomination includes a promotion for Franchetti to become a four-star admiral as well.

Franchetti currently serves as director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff. Before that, she commanded U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Korea, among other flag assignments.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding her nomination.

A Rochester, New York, native, Franchetti was commissioned in 1985 via the Naval Reserve Office Training Corps program at Northwestern University.

Also Monday, the White House nominated Rear Adm. Richard Cheeseman to become the next chief of naval personnel.

Cheeseman handed over the reins of Carrier Strike Group 10 earlier this month and would be promoted to vice admiral if confirmed.

Senate Armed Services Committee officials have not yet announced any timeline for confirmation hearings on the two leadership posts.

