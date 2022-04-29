The head of Submarine Training Facility San Diego was relieved this week following a command investigation.

The Navy said Cmdr. Jared Severson was relieved Thursday by Capt. Steve Antcliff, commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center.

The training facility on Naval Base Point Loma provides basic through advanced individual training and unit instruction for qualification and certification of officers and enlisted in the submarine and surface communities.

“The relief is due to a loss of confidence in Severson’s ability to command based on the findings of a command investigation,” the Navy said in a news release Friday. “Severson has been reassigned to Submarine Squadron 11.”

Lt. Cmdr. Chris Lindahl, executive officer of Submarine Training Facility San Diego, is stepping in to fill the role of commanding officer. No additional details were immediately provided.

Severson was commissioned in 2001 and had served as the commanding officer of Submarine Training Facility San Diego since June 2021. He previously was the commander of Submarine Development Squadron 5 at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington.