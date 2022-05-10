A Navy captain was arrested May 4 in Virginia after he was charged with “unlawful maiming,” a felony, according to police and Navy officials.

But few details were available this week regarding the circumstances around Capt. Dennis J. Turner’s arrest.

Hampton Police spokesman Sgt. R.C. Williams would only say that “the charges stemmed from a domestic-related incident.”

“As such, we do not disseminate incident summaries for those cases,” Williams told Navy Times in an email.

Williams said Turner was charged with a violation of Virginia Code 18.2-51, which covers shooting, stabbing and other crimes with intent to maim or kill.

Hampton Police featured Turner among the suspects on its “Wanted Wednesdays” Facebook post on the day of his arrest.

Turner’s case did not appear in an online search of Virginia court records as of Tuesday afternoon, and Williams did not clarify Turner’s court date by Navy Times’ deadline.

The supply officer currently serves with the staff of the Norfolk-based U.S. 2nd Fleet.

Second Fleet spokeswoman Cmdr. Lara Bollinger said in an email that Turner was released by the Hampton Police Division on the day of his arrest.

“The Navy is cooperating fully with civilian authorities,” she said. “This incident is under investigation, so it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

