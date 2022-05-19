The commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 has been fired due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the service announced Thursday.
Cmdr. Brett Johnson, who had assumed command of the squadron in November, was relieved by Capt. Ryan Keys, the commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, May 10, the Navy said in a statement. Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, prospective commanding officer of HSC-28, is now tasked with commanding officer responsibilities.
“Johnson has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic,” the . “There is no impact to the unit’s mission or schedule due to this relief.”
relieved Johnson on May 10.
No other details were immediately available.
CTF-150 is one of four task forces now operating in the Mideast to counter maritime threats.
Dr. Lewis M. Duncan, who was put on leave following the 2020 incident, has since retired from the post-graduate college.
The more the Navy experiments with unmanned systems, the more it's learning what it needs — and what it doesn't.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the claim reflects Moscow’s desire to find an alternative to missiles.
Load More
The U.S. is sending Ukraine another $100 million in military assistance, including heavy artillery and counter-artillery radars, the Biden administration announced Thursday.
The 1960s-era design continues to transform.
Currently the VA inspector general cannot force former employees to detail problems or crimes they saw during their tenure at the department.
An inspector general report recommended updating the DoD's extremism definition, which it has done, as well as creating a system to track extremism reports.
Guard members wait more than seven months on average for advancement.