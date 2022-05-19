The commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 has been fired due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the service announced Thursday.

Cmdr. Brett Johnson, who had assumed command of the squadron in November, was relieved by Capt. Ryan Keys, the commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, May 10, the Navy said in a statement. Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, prospective commanding officer of HSC-28, is now tasked with commanding officer responsibilities.

"Johnson has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic," the Navy said. "There is no impact to the unit's mission or schedule due to this relief."

No other details were immediately available.