The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group deployed Friday — months after returning to its homeport of Yokouska, Japan, from a five-month deployment last year.

The strike group deployed to promote stability in the 7th Fleet and is “expected to work with allies and partners, promote adherence to a rules-based international order, as well as maintain presence and flexibility,” according to the Navy.

The carrier strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 5, guided-missile cruisers Antietam and Chancellorsville, along with shipsm crew and staff from Destroyer Squadron 15, and staff from Carrier Strike Group 5.

“Ronald Reagan’s forward deployed presence underscores our nation’s commitment to our allies and partners,” Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer, said in a news release. “Our crew has worked very hard to make the ship ready to face any future challenge, and I am tremendously proud of their efforts. The Sailors onboard Ronald Reagan are incredibly talented and resilient, and their unwavering commitment to our mission helps ensure that our nation’s maritime presence remains strong.”

The Ronald Reagan concluded its last deployment in October. In addition to 7th Fleet, the carrier operated in 5th Fleet to support the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan and to relieve aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower at the end of its double-pump deployment.

Carrier Air Wing 5 provided airpower for U.S. and coalition forces during the withdrawal process, and personnel assigned to the Reagan Carrier Strike Group facilitated evacuating more than 7,000 U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

In 7th Fleet, the carrier conducted multiple carrier operations with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, the United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group, and ships with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.