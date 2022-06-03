The pilot of a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet died Friday after the aircraft crashed near Trona, California.
The aircraft, which was based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, was downed at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.
The service is waiting to identify the sailor until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin.
“Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Federal Firefighters and Naval Security Forces are on site,” the Navy said in a news release. “No civilians were harmed in this incident.”
No additional information was immediately available.
