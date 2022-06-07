A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died early Tuesday while on leave, the school announced.

The student’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours, pending next-of-kin notification, academy officials said in a brief statement.

No other details were released Tuesday, and an investigation is underway, according to the statement.

The academy is providing counseling services and other support to midshipmen, faculty and staff.

