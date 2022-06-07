A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died early Tuesday while on leave, the school announced.
The student’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours, pending next-of-kin notification, academy officials said in a brief statement.
No other details were released Tuesday, and an investigation is underway, according to the statement.
The academy is providing counseling services and other support to midshipmen, faculty and staff.
Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.
A U.S. service member has been identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.
Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jon Deltoro died in the accident Friday morning, about an hour east of San Diego.
Lt. Richard Bullock was conducting a routine training mission when the aircraft crashed in a remote area near Trona, California, on Friday.
Four other sailors were injured in the accident, which occurred as the sailors were returning from training.
Load More
Advocates have expressed concerns that the biggest pay raise in 20 years still might not be enough for military families to cover expenses.
Most Senate Republicans voted for plans to move the legislation despite an estimated cost of more than $278 billion over the next 10 years.
Immigration agents are now required, on paper, to include military service in deportation files.
The YPG, a backbone of the SDF, has led the fight against the militants of the extremist Islamic State group and has been a proven top U.S. ally in Syria.
Milley said Russia’s war on Ukraine undermines the rules established by Allied countries after the end of World War II.