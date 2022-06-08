The commanding officer of an air squadron currently deployed to Europe with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was relieved of command Wednesday.

Cmdr. Matthew McCormick was relieved as head of Electronic Attack Squadron 137 due to what a Navy statement calls a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Like most Navy statements announcing such firings, no other details were provided regarding precisely why McCormick was fired.

He had been in command of the squadron since September, and his executive officer, Cmdr. Scott Maynes, will lead the unit until a permanent replacement is identified, according to the Navy.

McCormick has been temporarily reassigned to Electronic Attack Wing Pacific at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.

Truman and its strike group deployed from Norfolk a few days before Christmas and have stayed put in the Mediterranean Sea following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

It remains unclear when the strike group and its sailors will head home, but the statement announcing McCormick’s firing says “there is no impact to the squadron’s mission or schedule due to his relief.”

Correction: an earlier version of this report misstated the name of the officer taking command of Electronic Attack Squadron 137. He is Cmdr. Scott Maynes.

