The U.S. Naval Academy has identified a prior-enlisted student who died while on leave.

Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, 24, of Pleasant View, Utah. passed away Tuesday morning in Philadelphia with family at his side, according to the academy.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated, but the academy said foul play is not suspected.

“Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the academy’s superintendent, said in a statement. “Through the grieving process, I encourage members of the Brigade, faculty and staff to reach out and offer support to one another from near and far this summer.”

Connors attend the Utah Military Academy and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2016.

He was assigned to FAST Company Bravo of the Marine Corps Security Forces, deploying to Bahrain and Rota, Spain, along the way.

Connors reported to Annapolis in June 2019 and was a physics major and a member of the academy’s jiu-jitsu team.

“He was a true mentor and leader among his peers, but I know he saw himself as a Marine infantryman first and foremost,” said Marine Corps Maj. David Emison, the academy’s training officer and a mentor to Connors, in a statement. “There is something to be said about an ethos like the one he exemplified. Taylor was intensely bright, thoughtful and a man of faith.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

