A Navy MH-60S Seahawk crashed near El Centro, California, on Thursday evening — injuring one of the crew members.

The aircraft, assigned to Helicopter Sea Squadron 3 based out of Naval Air Station North Island, was completing a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro when it crashed.

“All four of the air crew on board survived the crash and have been safely recovered,” the Navy said in a statement Thursday. “One of the aircrew has suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.”

No other details were provided.

The incident came a day after five Marines were killed when a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, California, during training. The aircraft was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton.

Last year, a Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter conducting training aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln crashed in the ocean off the coast of San Diego — killing five crew members.

According to a Navy investigation into the incident, the crash was caused by a damaged damper hose that failed.