The commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine Scranton was fired Wednesday, after eight months on the job, for reasons the Navy has not disclosed.

In a brief statement Friday, the Navy said Cmdr. Seth Rumler was relieved “due to loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Asked in an email whether Rumler was relieved following a Navy investigation or other probe, Submarine Force Pacific spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Amelia Umayam did not answer the question and instead rephrased the initial statement announcing Rumler’s relief.

“Triad leaders are entrusted with responsibilities essential to their Sailors and their units,” Umayam wrote in response to Navy Times’ questions. “They are expected to maintain the Navy’s highest standards for performance and provide superb leadership to the crew.”

Rumler’s name has been removed from the 32-year-old sub’s command website, but a SUBPAC tweet indicates he took command of the boat in November.

Cmdr. Michael McGuire, deputy commodore for Submarine Squadron 15, has assumed command of the boat as interim CO.

