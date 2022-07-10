A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet “blew overboard” and off the deployed aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman Friday due to intense winds and heavy rain in the Mediterranean Sea, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened while the carrier was conducting an at-sea replenishment.

“One sailor received minor injuries while conducting operations during the unexpected heavy weather,” the Italy-based U.S. 6th Fleet said in a statement. “The Sailor is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.”

No other details were released Sunday about the mishap, which remains under investigation, but 6th Fleet said the carrier and its airwing remain mission capable.

The Navy is also reviewing its options for recovering the jet.

Truman and its strike group have been deployed to Europe since December.

News that the carrier’s deployment would be extended emerged this spring, although officials have not indicated when the carrier will return home.

